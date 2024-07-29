Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. 4,473,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

