Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Western Copper & Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. 187,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,985. Western Copper & Gold has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

