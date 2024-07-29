West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -105.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

