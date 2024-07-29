Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Up 55.1% in July

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 677,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

