Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $112.16 and last traded at $111.65, with a volume of 3245349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

