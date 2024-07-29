Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,290 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

