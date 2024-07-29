Wedbush Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $29.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,812.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

