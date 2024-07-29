Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Charles L. Wilkins Sells 5,000 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 937,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,962. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $97,217,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 877,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,006,000 after acquiring an additional 418,716 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $20,471,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.