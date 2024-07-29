Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Lowered to $213.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.04. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after purchasing an additional 500,701 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,364,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

