Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Macquarie cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,644,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881,465. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

