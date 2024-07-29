Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.70 million and $3.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00040793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,132,047 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

