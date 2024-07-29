Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.13 and last traded at $69.21. Approximately 1,963,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,270,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.78.

Specifically, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,424,817. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $557.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

