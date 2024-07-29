Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.46 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $90.46 million and $3.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00004682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,804.07 or 1.00059187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000943 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00071351 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.24658946 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $3,197,856.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

