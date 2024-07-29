VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 430,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $22,122,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 242.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 972,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 153.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 553,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 1,856.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 235,199 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

VTEX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTEX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 317,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,003. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. VTEX has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.