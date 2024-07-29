Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Short Interest Update

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vroom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Vroom has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($24.90) EPS for the quarter. Vroom had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 171.85%. The business had revenue of $51.08 million during the quarter.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an automotive finance company. The company offers vehicle financing to its customers through third party dealers under the UACC brand. It also provides artificial intelligence powered analytics and digital services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry for automotive retail.

