Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Up 35.2% in July

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 721,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of VIRX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,468. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
