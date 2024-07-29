Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,192 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.45% of Viking Therapeutics worth $40,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VKTX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,296,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

