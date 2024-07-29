Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.56.

NYSE:VRT opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,773,814 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

