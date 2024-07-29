Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $283.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

