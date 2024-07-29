Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

VLTO traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veralto by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 200,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

