Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-143 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.71 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,447. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.