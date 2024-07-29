Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$143.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.6 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.240 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.56.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRNS

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.