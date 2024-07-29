Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

