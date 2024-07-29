Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.83

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.83 and last traded at $197.83, with a volume of 1215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 70,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

