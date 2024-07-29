Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 7,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 305,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

