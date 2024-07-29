VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,675,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.60. 1,396,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,727,531. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.