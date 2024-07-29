VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. 650,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,803. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

