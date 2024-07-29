Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.40

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 1481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

