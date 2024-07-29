V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in V.F. were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $2,574,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VFC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.15. 1,821,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,609. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -14.40%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

