Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UE opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.