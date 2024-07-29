Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the June 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $957,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ULH. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ULH traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,445. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

