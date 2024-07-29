Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $219.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $162.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE UHS opened at $213.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.