United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $400.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.64.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $847,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,622,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,519,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.