United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $53.11. United Parks & Resorts shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 166,830 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $68,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

