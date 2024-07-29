United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.65 and last traded at $128.35. Approximately 995,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,209,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

