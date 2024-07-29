United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 17,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.61. 5,350,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $188.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

