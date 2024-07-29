Uniswap (UNI) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.61 or 0.00011071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $70.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00104280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.47669285 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $113,354,631.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

