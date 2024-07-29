UMA Price Tops $2.50 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00003722 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $205.64 million and approximately $31.66 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,392,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,178,987 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

