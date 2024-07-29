UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 791,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,813,030. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

