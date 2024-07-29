UBS Group Downgrades Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $262.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.96.

AVY opened at $213.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.18. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

