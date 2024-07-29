Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.78. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 98,746 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

