Truist Financial Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $30.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

