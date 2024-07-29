Truist Financial Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $126.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $102.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.22. 103,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,028. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

