Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

