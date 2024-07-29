TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.86 billion and $372.65 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000522 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,052,755,034 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.
