TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Down 5.1%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.21 and last traded at $105.32. 70,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 281,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 427.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

