TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Raised to $55.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

TCBK stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.39. 9,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

