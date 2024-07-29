Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Cormark

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s current price.
Trican Well Service Stock Performance
Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 257,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,106. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$998.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.63 million. Analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current year.
About Trican Well Service
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
