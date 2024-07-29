Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,896,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 9.6% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,626,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.