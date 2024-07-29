Traxx (TRAXX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,434.18

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $131,113.11 and approximately $144,434.18 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Traxx has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.

The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.

[Telegram](https://t.me/tokentraxx)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/JyA7H4DyjG)[Medium](https://tokentraxx.medium.com/)

[Docs](https://docs.tokentraxx.com/)”

Traxx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.